Two overground workers of LeT arrested in J-K’s Budgam

Srinagar, May 17
Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
“Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said.
He said the security forces set up a checkpoint at Chandpora in Budgam and arrested the two terrorist associates, who were identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh and Sahil Bashir Dar.
“Incriminating materials of LeT, explosive material and ammunition, including one hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 15 AK-47 rounds, have been recovered from their possession,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of 'Shivling', no restriction on Muslims offering namaz
Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...
Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report
Court removes Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra appointed fo...
CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project
Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...
Six high courts to get new chief justices
SC collegium recommends appointments of five CJs, Telangana ...