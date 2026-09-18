Two Pakistani JeM terrorists killed, 1 suspect detained in Udhampur

Two Pakistani terrorists of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in a joint counter-terror operation in the Brattal forests of Udhampur district during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, while a local suspect believed to have provided logistical support to them was detained for questioning.

The slain terrorists were identified by police as Saddam and Mustafa, both Pakistani nationals affiliated with the JeM. The intelligence-based operation, codenamed ‘Sohan’, was launched jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the dense Brattal-Sohan and Khubban forests of Majalta, bordering Kathua district.

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Security officials said a local youth suspected to be an over-ground worker (OGW) of the outfit was detained from a nearby area following the encounter.

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The area of operation lies close to Kathua district along the International Border with Pakistan. Security agencies have long maintained that infiltrating terrorists use traditional routes through Kathua before moving towards the higher reaches of Udhampur, Doda and adjoining districts. It was not immediately known whether the slain terrorists had recently infiltrated or had entered the region earlier.

In a statement, the Army said: “In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of September 16-17, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, Udhampur. Despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility, troops of White Knight Corps, J&K Police and CRPF launched a targeted counter-terrorism operation, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists.”

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The Army said search and surveillance operations were continuing in the area. “Security forces remain deployed to track and neutralise any remaining threat,” it added.

According to officials, security forces had been tracking a group of terrorists after their movement was noticed in the forest belt last week. Based on fresh intelligence inputs, troops cordoned off a specific area around 9 pm on Wednesday, leading to the initial contact with the militants.

A few rounds of firing and explosions were heard shortly after the operation began. The area remained largely quiet through the night before the encounter intensified on Thursday morning when the terrorists allegedly opened heavy fire in an attempt to breach the security cordon.

Additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, and search operations continued till the filing of this report.

In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the identities of the slain militants, stating that the two neutralised terrorists were Pakistani nationals affiliated with JeM.

Police said an AK-series assault rifle with four magazines, an M4 carbine with three magazines, a Glock pistol with two magazines and four grenades were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma congratulated the White Knight Corps for its “swift, precise and professional action” in eliminating the two terrorists.

“The successful intelligence-based operation, conducted in seamless synergy with J&K Police and CRPF, once again underscores the strength of joint inter-agency coordination in the counter-terrorism grid. Northern Command remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir,” Northern Command said in a statement.

This is the second major anti-terror operation in Udhampur district this year. In February, two Pakistani terrorists, including self-styled JeM commander Rubani alias Abu Mavia, were killed in the Ramnagar forests after being trapped inside a cave.