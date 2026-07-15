Two shells found near IB in JK’s Samba

A Multi Grenade Launcher (MGL) shell and a 51-mm illuminator shell were recovered near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba on Wednesday, officials said.

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The shells were noticed on the banks of Devika river in Ramgarh sector by some locals who immediately informed the nearby police and BSF posts, the officials said.

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They said a joint party of BSF and police secured the area and later the shells were safely defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad.