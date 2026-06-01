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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Two soldiers killed in accidental blast at LoC in Baramulla

Two soldiers killed in accidental blast at LoC in Baramulla

The incident occurred in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:37 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Security personnel in Baramulla district. FILE
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Two soldiers were killed in an accidental blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district on Wednesday.

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Officials said the incident occurred in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector along the LoC, leaving the two soldiers critically injured.

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A senior official said the blast was accidental. Soon after the incident, the injured soldiers were evacuated from the site and shifted to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital at Badamibagh in Srinagar for treatment. However, both soldiers later succumbed to their injuries. “The injuries were grave in nature, and they succumbed despite medical efforts,” the official said.

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Sources said the blast occurred while the soldiers were reportedly unarming a grenade. Till Wednesday evening, the Army had not issued any official statement regarding the incident.

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