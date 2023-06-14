Two students hurt as 5.4-magnitude quake jolts Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 13

Two students and a patient were injured while several buildings were damaged after an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu division at 1.33 pm on Tuesday.

Several roads witnessed mudslides due to the tremors, which were felt across Delhi and other parts of North India, including Himachal, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The epicentre was in Doda.

A wall and a ceiling of a government school at Joura (Doda) fell, resulting in injuries to two students. A part of the false ceiling at a hospital in Bhaderwah also fell, injuring a patient. A female PWD employee fell unconscious after a part of the office wall collapsed.