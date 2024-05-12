Two terrorist associates held

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 11

Two terrorist associates have been arrested in Shopian district and incriminating material has been seized from them, police said on Saturday. Suhaib Iqbal Malik and Tufail Yousuf Malik, both residents of Baba Mohalla in Shopian, were arrested from a checkpoint set up at Malik Chak Crossing, a police spokesperson said.

He said incriminating material had been seized from the suspects. A case has been registered and investigation had been initiated, the police spokesperson added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Shopian #Srinagar