Two terrorists arrested in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, February 17

Two militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, were arrested here on Friday, the police said.

They have been identified as Zubair Gul, a resident of Zoonimar, and Mohd Hamza Wali, a resident of Safakadal, the Srinagar police tweeted. A pistol and a grenade among other material were seized. They were involved in many incidents, the police added.