Two terrorists arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, February 17
Two militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, were arrested here on Friday, the police said.
They have been identified as Zubair Gul, a resident of Zoonimar, and Mohd Hamza Wali, a resident of Safakadal, the Srinagar police tweeted. A pistol and a grenade among other material were seized. They were involved in many incidents, the police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bid to 'target Indian democratic system', govt ticks off US investor George Soros
Biz magnate had said Adani issue could open door to ‘democra...
SC: Won't accept names given by govt for panel on investors' safety
Bench: Will select experts in transparent manner