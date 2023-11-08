Two terrorists chargesheeted in Kishtwar

Jammu, November 7
The Kishtwar police have chargesheeted two terrorists in connection with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) before the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) fast-track court. Giving details, Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said the police had taken a crucial step in the pursuit of justice by producing chargesheets in a case filed under the UAPA.
The two chargesheeted terrorists are Mohd Yousuf Chouhan, a resident of Chhar in Nagseni tehsil, and Mohammad Amin alias Jahangir, a resident of Bhadat, Saroor. This case has been presented before the NIA fast-track court in Doda. “The Kishtwar police have diligently investigated the matter and gathered substantial evidence to support the charges brought forth in the case. The production of the challan marks an important milestone in the legal proceedings against the accused,” the SSP added.
