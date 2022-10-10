Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, October 10
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late Sunday night after specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the ultras fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.
In the exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed on Monday morning, he said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.
