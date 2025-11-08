DT
Two terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK's Kupwara   

Two terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK's Kupwara   

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said an operation was launched on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies about an infiltration attempt in Keran sector of Kupwara

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:45 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. File photo
Two unidentified terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said an operation was launched on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies about an infiltration attempt in Keran sector of Kupwara.

"Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire," the Army said in a post on X.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress," it said.

