Two terrorists killed in Poonch, infiltration bid foiled

Jammu, September 6
Two days after a terrorist was neutralised in Reasi district, the Army foiled an infiltration bid from across Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and killed two ultras.
As per the official spokesperson of Army, “Two terrorists were observed crossing the LoC coming into this side of the border on the night of September 5 and 6 in Mandi sector of Poonch. Joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K police immediately to intercept the terrorists.”
The terrorists took advantage of hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient and continued firing on security forces for hours.
In the ensuing firefight which continued till Wednesday morning, both terrorists were eliminated, the Defence PRO said.
The Army recovered the body of one terrorist along with war-like stores.Search operation continued to recover the body of the second terrorist.
