Two ultras arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 26
Security forces today arrested two hybrid militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in north Kashmir, foiling their plot to target members of the minority community, panchayats and non-local workers.
Baramulla SSP Rayees Mohammad Bhat said their apprehension had foiled major terror attacks and busted a module that was aiding the execution of various attacks, including killing of sarpanches.
Identified as Muhammad Aqib Mir and Danish Ahad Dar of Sopore, they were caught in Hanjiveera Bala area on Srinagar-Baramulla highway. Two Chinese pistols and grenades have been seized.
