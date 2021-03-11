Udhampur blast case cracked, third accused in police net

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 4

The police today claimed to have cracked the Udhamur blast case with the arrest of a person. The explosion had left a man dead and 17 others injured on March 9. Two others—Khurshed Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed Khan—have already been arrested.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh said several suspects were questioned and finally one Mohammad Ramzan Sohil, a resident of Ramban, was zeroed in on. “He confessed that he had placed a sticky improvised explosive device (IED) at Slathia Chowk on the directions of his Pakistan-based handler Mohammad Amin, alias Khubaib. Khubaib hails from Doda in Jammu but has been residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Sohil’s father Mohammad Ishaq Sohil was also a trained terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba and was killed in 2003. According to the ADGP, Sohil was in contact with Khubaib through social media.

Officials said Sohil had been instructed to plant one sticky bomb at Slathia Chowk and another one to be placed at some safer place for future use. On his disclosure, the second sticky bomb has been seized. Sohil had received Rs 30,000 in his J&K Bank account on March 23 for the blast he carried out in Udhampur as promised by Khubaib. The said amount was deposited in the account of Ramzan by one Khurshed Ahmed, a resident of Doda, on the directions of Khubaib.

The ADGP said Khurshed had also been arrested. Khurshed’s brother-in-law, namely Bilal Ahmed Butt, is a terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba group operating from Pakistan since 2002. Khurshed was handling the monetary channel of Khubaib.

“The third arrested man, Nisar Ahmed Khan of Bhaderwah, was a terrorist of Lashkar and remained active in the belt of Doda district from 2001 to 2006. On the directions of Khubaib, he picked sticky bombs twice, one in December 2021 and other January this year from Belicharana, Jammu. On his disclosure, one bomb was recovered from Kursari village in forest area of Bhaderwah,” the ADGP added.

The Udhampur police had lodged an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act and the IPC, and DSP (Headquarters) Sahil Mahajan was entrusted with the investigation.