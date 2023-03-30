Udhampur blast case: NIA charge sheets 2 LeT terrorists for reviving terrorism in Jammu region

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said it has filed a charge sheet against two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives involved in Udhampur Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast cases hatched by the banned outfit through their Pakistan-based handlers.

The NIA in an official statement said that it has charged Mohd Aslam Sheikh alias Adil and Mohd Amin Bhat alias Abu Khubaib alias Pinna for their efforts towards “revival of terrorist activities in Jammu by carrying out recruitments from the pool of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and surrendered terrorists and motivating them to carry out terrorist acts”.

The NIA, which had taken over the investigations into the case on November 15, 2022 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, in its charge sheet alleged that Adil was in touch with Pinna, an ‘individual terrorist’ of the LeT listed by Government of India, who was now operating from Pakistan.

Pinna recruited Adil to carry out the two IED blasts on buses parked in the public areas of Udhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir, which had inflicted injuries to two persons, it said.

Pinna, who was initially a resident of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, joined the terrorist ranks of Hizb Ul Mujahideen in 1997 and was involved in the execution of various terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA said in the charge sheet.

The NIA further said Pinna later escaped to Pakistan in 2009 and is presently an active LeT handler, who is playing a pivotal role in reviving and accelerating terrorist activities in the Jammu region of the Union Territory.

Adil collected the explosives consignment delivered by Pinna’s associates from across the border in Kathua sector, it said, adding: “Pinna used drones and the dead drop method for this delivery. Pinna trained Adil in cyberspace on how to prime the IEDs.”

On September 28, Adil planted two IEDs in two different buses, which were operating between Basnatgarh and Udhampur, said the NIA, adding: “One blast took place around midnight of September 28 and the other in the early hours of September 29 last year”.

After his arrest, the NIA said Adil made disclosures about hoarding of explosives for future attacks. Two more IEDs, three sticky bombs, three detonators and two PTD (Programmable Thermostat Display) timers were recovered from Adil’s residence, it said, adding: “These were part of the consignment that was delivered from Pakistan,” said the agency.

The charge sheet against the accused persons has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosives Substances Act, 1908 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the NIA said.

#Jammu #Pakistan #Udhampur