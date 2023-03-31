Udhampur blasts: LeT ultras charge-sheeted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it had filed a charge-sheet against two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives involved in the Udhampur IED blasts hatched by the banned outfit through its Pakistan-based handlers.

The NIA mentioned in an official statement that it had charged Mohd Aslam Sheikh, alias Adil, and Mohd Amin Bhat, alias Abu Khubaib, alias Pinna, with making efforts to “revive terrorist activities in Jammu by carrying out recruitments from the pool of overground workers (OGWs) and surrendered terrorists and motivating them to carry out terrorist acts”.

The NIA, which had taken over the investigation into the case on November 15, 2022 from the J&K Police, mentioned in the charge-sheet that Adil had been in touch with Pinna, now based in Pakistan, an ‘individual terrorist’ of the LeT, listed by the Central Government.

Pinna recruited Adil to carry out the two IED blasts on buses parked in Udhampur, injuring two persons. He planted two IEDs on two buses on September 28. “The first blast took place around midnight of September 28 and the other in the early hours of September 29 last year,” the agency stated.

Adil collected the explosives delivered through drones by Pinna’s associates from across the border in Kathua.

Hailing from Doda, Pinna joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in 1997 and had been involved in various terrorist acts. He escaped to Pakistan in 2009 and has been working as Lashkar’s handler since then.

IED attacks injured two in September