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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Udhampur crash: Bus had 12 violations, new driver at wheel

Udhampur crash: Bus had 12 violations, new driver at wheel

Police on Tuesday apprehended the absconding driver, identified as Rohit Sharma

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Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Jitendra Singh meets accident victims at GMC, Udhampur, on Tuesday.
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The bus that met with a fatal accident in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur on Monday morning, killing 21 passengers and injuring several others, had a history of repeated traffic violations over the past year.

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Police on Tuesday apprehended the absconding driver, identified as Rohit Sharma. He was arrested in Ramnagar and is currently being questioned.

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According to Mudassir Ahmed, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) of Udhampur, the bus had been challaned at least 12 times in the past year for offences such as overloading, overspeeding and other offences. He added that all 27 buses operating on the Ramnagar–Udhampur route had been penalised more than once for overloading during the same period.

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Four challans against the accident-hit bus remain pending. These include overloading (March 23 this year), unauthorised vehicle alteration (May 1 last year), failure to stop when required (May 21 last year), and failure to produce tax documents (February 1 last year).

Notably, the bus was being driven by a newly appointed driver who had taken charge only a week ago, after the previous driver’s licence was suspended due to multiple traffic violations.

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Several injured passengers continue to receive treatment at hospitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have announced ex gratia relief for the families of the deceased and those injured.

Speaking to The Tribune, J&K Transport Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan confirmed the vehicle’s record of repeated violations. “The new driver had taken over just last week. While the vehicle’s fitness and documentation were in order, it appears the driver misjudged a sharp curve, leading to the accident,” he said.

Mahajan added that the department has been taking action against commercial vehicles violating norms and will continue its enforcement drive.

Officials said the registration certificate (RC) of the bus and the driver’s licence have been cancelled. The vehicle owner is also unlikely to be eligible for an insurance claim.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Satish Sharma drew attention on Monday during his visit to a hospital in Udhampur, stating that the road where the accident occurred was not constructed by a government technical agency but by local contributions. He assured a high-level inquiry into the incident.

He further noted that the road is unsuitable for operating a Volvo bus and warned of strict action against violations of transport norms in the region.

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