icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Udhampur district administration bans unauthorised sale of new army camouflage uniform

Udhampur district administration bans unauthorised sale of new army camouflage uniform

Enforcement teams have been instructed to ensure strict compliance and initiate action against violators

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:48 PM May 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Udhampur administration on Tuesday ordered a complete ban on unauthorised sale of the newly introduced Indian Army camouflage uniform in the district to prevent cases of impersonation and misuse.

Advertisement

The order follows reports of misuse of the uniform, raising concerns that it could be exploited by anti-social elements to impersonate serving personnel. Officials said such incidents pose a serious security concern and must be strictly curbed.

Advertisement

District Magistrate Minga Sherpa, who issued the ban order, noted that Udhampur has a significant military presence and lies close to several defence establishments, including the headquarters of Northern Command, making the issue particularly sensitive.

Advertisement

“An order has been issued by the administration in which the sale of the new pattern camouflage uniform of the Indian Army has been prohibited,” he told reporters.

He said the move is aimed at preventing impersonation cases and ensuring that authorised material and fabric are used strictly by authorised service personnel, thereby eliminating chances of misuse.

Advertisement

“There are many army-related shops here because a large number of Army personnel are present in this area. So this restriction has been imposed,” the official said.

The administration has directed that no unauthorised shop in the district shall sell the newly designed camouflage fabric or uniforms used by armed forces personnel. Enforcement teams have been instructed to ensure strict compliance and initiate action against violators.

“The SHO concerned in Udhampur has been instructed to ensure that no shop sells such a type of fabric, which can be used by people to impersonate Army personnel in Udhampur,” the DC added.

Authorities have also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any instance of illegal sale or misuse of Army-pattern clothing to the administration or police immediately.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts