Udhampur district administration bans unauthorised sale of new army camouflage uniform

The Udhampur administration on Tuesday ordered a complete ban on unauthorised sale of the newly introduced Indian Army camouflage uniform in the district to prevent cases of impersonation and misuse.

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The order follows reports of misuse of the uniform, raising concerns that it could be exploited by anti-social elements to impersonate serving personnel. Officials said such incidents pose a serious security concern and must be strictly curbed.

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District Magistrate Minga Sherpa, who issued the ban order, noted that Udhampur has a significant military presence and lies close to several defence establishments, including the headquarters of Northern Command, making the issue particularly sensitive.

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“An order has been issued by the administration in which the sale of the new pattern camouflage uniform of the Indian Army has been prohibited,” he told reporters.

He said the move is aimed at preventing impersonation cases and ensuring that authorised material and fabric are used strictly by authorised service personnel, thereby eliminating chances of misuse.

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“There are many army-related shops here because a large number of Army personnel are present in this area. So this restriction has been imposed,” the official said.

The administration has directed that no unauthorised shop in the district shall sell the newly designed camouflage fabric or uniforms used by armed forces personnel. Enforcement teams have been instructed to ensure strict compliance and initiate action against violators.

“The SHO concerned in Udhampur has been instructed to ensure that no shop sells such a type of fabric, which can be used by people to impersonate Army personnel in Udhampur,” the DC added.

Authorities have also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any instance of illegal sale or misuse of Army-pattern clothing to the administration or police immediately.