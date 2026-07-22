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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Udmaroo bridge over Shayok river in Ladakh's Nubra inaugurated

Udmaroo bridge over Shayok river in Ladakh's Nubra inaugurated

Will providing year-round access to the Buddhist pilgrimage site of Sham Gombo

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Ladakh L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurates the motorable Udmaroo Bridge built over the Shyok River in Nubra on Tuesday. ANI
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated the Rs 27.18-crore Udmaroo Bridge over Shayok River in Nubra district, improving connectivity across the region and providing year-round access to the Buddhist pilgrimage site of Sham Gombo.
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The bridge will reduce the travel distance between Udmaroo and Hundri villages and Terchey and Skuru villages by nearly 35 kms, drastically reducing travel time and providing seamless all-weather connectivity, an official said.

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The bridge will also improve access across Nubra and provide uninterrupted connectivity to Sham Gombo (Yarma Gonbo), an important Buddhist pilgrimage site, thereby strengthening religious tourism and socio-economic development in the region.

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The bridge, a modern three-span (3Ã—80 metres) Truss System Bridge with 70R loading capacity and approximately 230 metres of approach roads, which has been executed under the Special Development Package (SDP) of the UT Administration, is expected to directly benefit nearly 1,000 residents living in the surrounding villages.

The 70R loading capacity means the bridge can support traffic up to 70 tonnes.

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"The improved connectivity is expected to promote religious tourism while creating new livelihood opportunities for local youth through homestays, transport services, handicrafts and other tourism-related activities," the L-G said while addressing a gathering during the inauguration.

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