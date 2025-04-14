DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ujala Cygnus, Amandeep Hospitals forge strategic partnership for quality healthcare in North India

Ujala Cygnus, Amandeep Hospitals forge strategic partnership for quality healthcare in North India

Ujala Cygnus will provide institutional scale, technology, and operational expertise, while Amandeep Group of Hospitals will contribute deep-rooted clinical excellence, regional trust, and a legacy of compassionate care
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:57 PM Apr 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals has announced a strategic partnership with Amandeep Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, operating five multi-super-specialty hospitals with over 800 beds. As part of the agreement, Ujala Cygnus will acquire a significant stake in Amandeep Hospitals, marking a significant milestone in its mission to make high-quality, affordable healthcare services more accessible across North India.

This collaboration brings together two mission-driven healthcare institutions with a shared vision of expanding world-class clinical services to underserved regions. Ujala Cygnus will provide institutional scale, technology, and operational expertise, while Amandeep Group of Hospitals will contribute deep-rooted clinical excellence, regional trust, and a legacy of compassionate care.

Probal Ghosal, chairman, director, and co-founder of Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, said, “This collaboration is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common commitment to excellence in patient care. By combining our strengths, we aim to redefine the healthcare landscape in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper