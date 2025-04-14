Ujala Cygnus, Amandeep Hospitals forge strategic partnership for quality healthcare in North India

Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals has announced a strategic partnership with Amandeep Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, operating five multi-super-specialty hospitals with over 800 beds. As part of the agreement, Ujala Cygnus will acquire a significant stake in Amandeep Hospitals, marking a significant milestone in its mission to make high-quality, affordable healthcare services more accessible across North India.

This collaboration brings together two mission-driven healthcare institutions with a shared vision of expanding world-class clinical services to underserved regions. Ujala Cygnus will provide institutional scale, technology, and operational expertise, while Amandeep Group of Hospitals will contribute deep-rooted clinical excellence, regional trust, and a legacy of compassionate care.

Probal Ghosal, chairman, director, and co-founder of Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, said, “This collaboration is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common commitment to excellence in patient care. By combining our strengths, we aim to redefine the healthcare landscape in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.”