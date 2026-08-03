Ujh project to be implemented in phases, Jitendra Singh reviews progress

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the delay in implementing the Ujh multipurpose project had resulted in the waters of the Ravi river and its tributaries flowing unchecked into Pakistan.

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Reviewing the status of the Ujh multipurpose project, the Minister said it was conceived nearly a century ago but remained in limbo for decades. He added that the Shahpurkandi project had also remained pending for about four decades.

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Singh on Sunday reviewed the status and phased implementation roadmap of the Ujh multipurpose project in Kathua district.

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The Minister held a detailed meeting in New Delhi with officials of WAPCOS Ltd, a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, which has been entrusted with the implementation of the project.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the need for expeditious implementation so that the benefits of this strategically important project reach the people at the earliest. He advised WAPCOS to explore innovative solutions and implementation strategies while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and efficiency.

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The Minister was informed that the project is being executed in a phased manner. Work will commence while acquisition of the remaining land is pursued simultaneously, without waiting for completion of the entire land acquisition process. The implementing agency is also finalising the project site and related requirements.

The Minister said that even when the Indus Waters Treaty was in force, the Ravi, Sutlej and Beas were India’s three rivers under the treaty, with the Ravi being the principal river among them. He noted that the treaty is now in abeyance.

Dr Singh said the revival of the Shahpurkandi project in 2019, which is now nearing completion, and the revival of the Ujh project in 2026 reflect the government’s resolve to complete long-pending projects, optimise the use of India’s water resources and deliver tangible benefits to the people.

The Ujh multipurpose project, located on the Ujh River, a major tributary of the Ravi, is designed to generate 186 MW to 212 MW of electricity. It is expected to provide irrigation to nearly 90,000 hectares of agricultural land in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab. The project will also supply drinking water to Kathua district and ensure industrial water availability.

The project is expected to strengthen agricultural productivity, improve water security, create new opportunities for economic development and contribute to the overall socio-economic progress of the Union Territory. It also has an important security and border-management dimension and is backed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to regulate water flows and plug vulnerable cross-border infiltration routes along the riverbed.

Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the implementation milestones in detail and stressed the need for close coordination among all stakeholders and effective monitoring to ensure timely execution. He assured WAPCOS of the Government’s full support and cooperation for the successful implementation and timely completion of the prestigious project.