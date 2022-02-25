Ukraine crisis: Kashmiri students appeal for safe return

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar February 24

Kashmiri students studying in Ukraine say they are safe, but want New Delhi to evacuate them from the war-torn country. Nearly 200 Kashmiri students are stuck in Ukraine which came under attack after Moscow announced a military operation against Kyiv on Thursday morning.

Saqlain Ali (25), a fourth-year student pursuing medicine at Kharkiv National Medical University, said they were apprehending the situation would deteriorate as skirmishes continued along the Ukraine-Russia border for the past many days.

“We woke up bleary-eyed to heavy shelling on Thursday morning, with jets hovering above. Though it sounded a km away, we started making phone calls to friends to stay together at a safer place,” Ali, a resident of Anantnag district, told The Tribune over phone.

“War is away, but we don’t know how far it is. We want the government to evacuate us immediately,” he said.

Barkheez Bhat (24), a third-year MBBS student in the same college, said he and his friends shifted to the basement of the hostels after shelling intensified during the day.

“Growing up in Kashmir has helped us to handle Ukraine-like situation better. We come from a conflict zone and my area (Kupwara) has been the worst-hit. So, we are confident that all of us will come out of this crisis safe,” Bhat said, adding that they wanted to be evacuated from the country.

He said they were in touch with the Indian embassy and waiting for the evacuation.