Ukrainian woman in Kashmir sends prayers to her people

Olesia Mazur says for the first time consequence of marrying far away from parents has hit her

A child looks out from an evacuation train from Kharkiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. Reuters

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, March 6

Olesia Mazur is a worried woman. Parents and granny of this Ukrainian national are stuck inside their house in war-torn country.

The 35-year-old had married a Kashmiri man to live in a different culture and society.

“It was a conscious decision to marry a Kashmiri man because everything about Kashmir would excite me,” Mazur told The Tribune.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, she says it is for the first time the consequence of marrying far away from parents has hit her.

Mazur says she is in “deep pain” because her elderly grandmother and parents are stuck in Kharkiv, the city which has been under the intense aerial bombing of the Russian Army.

“For me, it’s more painful because I am not with them. I wish I was there with them. Now I can only hope and pray for their safety,” Mazur said.

Angry with the continuing war in Ukraine, Mazur says world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should intervene to stop the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine.

“Russia is conducting genocide in Ukraine. They are attacking civilians, including children. Our hospitals have been destroyed,” she said.

With the war in Ukraine seeing no end, Mazur is having nightmares. She gets up and starts crying. Sporting a purple headscarf Mazur spends her time between prayers and social media to stay updated about the situation in Ukraine. “I remain on phone all the day with my parents to cheer them up and give them hope to live through these hard times,” she said.

Mazur is married to a businessman Bilal Ahmad Bhat of Mindoora village in south Kashmir’s sub-district Tral after she visited India as a tourist with her mother.

The couple met in Goa and a few years of courtship eventually translated into a marriage. 

They mostly lived in Goa but after the Covid pandemic hit their handicrafts business, they shifted to Kashmir.

Mazur says she was planning to visit her parents in June but it now it seems unlikely.

“Our people are steadfast and will fight bravely against the Russian Army but we all pray this war comes to an end,” she said.

