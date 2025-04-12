Ultra killed in Kishtwar, hunt for others on

Two days after an encounter broke out in the high-altitude forests of Kishtwar district, security forces successfully neutralised a terrorist believed to be of Pakistani origin. The joint operation was carried out by the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police. At least one or two more terrorists are still on the run.

The firefight occurred in the snow-covered and densely forested Chatroo region, which poses significant tactical challenges. Despite the hostile terrain and adverse weather conditions, the forces were able to eliminate one terrorist and are continuing search operations in the surrounding areas.

In a statement, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army, based in Nagrota, confirmed the joint "search and destroy" operation launched on April 9 based on specific intelligence inputs. “Contact was established late evening on the same day. The terrorists were effectively engaged and a firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised,” the statement said.

The encounter took place in Naidgam village of Chatroo. According to sources, the terrorists are well-armed, carrying advanced equipment such as night vision scopes and grenades that could be used against the security forces.

The neutralised terrorist is suspected to be part of a group that is operating in Kishtwar and Doda for the past one year after infiltration from Pakistan. The group is believed to have been involved in attacks on security forces in the region over the past year. Due to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches, the militants may have taken shelter in temporary huts used by nomadic communities, supported by local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for food and supplies.

Security forces have also intensified anti-terror operations in the higher regions of Bhaderwah in Doda district, where intelligence agencies have detected terrorist movement. Recent encounters have been reported in Kishtwar, Kathua, and Udhampur districts,

Meanwhile, searches continued in Jopher-Marta region of Udhampur after an encounter between terrorists and security forces on April 9. Security forces used drones, sniffer dogs and technical surveillance to track down the ultras for the third day.

GOC-in-C of Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar in a statement complimented the White Knight Corps for their swift action and precise execution in neutralising one terrorist in the ongoing operation in Kishtwar.