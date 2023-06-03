Ultra killed in Rajouri gun battle

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 2

A terrorist was shot dead in the thick pine forest in Rajouri district by security forces after a gun battle early on Friday morning.

The operation started after Military Intelligence received information about the presence of an ultra in the Dassal Gujran area adjoining Rajouri town.

The local police were informed by the Army and a joint operation started to eliminate the ultra who was hiding in the forest area with slopes and gorges.

“In a joint operation by the Indian Army in coordination with the J&K police, suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran (near Rajouri) was noticed on the night of June 1 and 2. On being challenged by our troops, they were fired upon which was retaliated by our troops. Sporadic firing continued throughout the night,” said an official spokesperson of the Army.

Early in the morning, security forces noticed the body of an ultra after which intense search operation was launched in the adjoining areas to detect other terrorists in case they were present.

“Search operations were launched on first light by the joint team of the Indian Army and police,” the PRO informed. Sources informed that the ultra was not local and was probably Pakistani.

The security forces are on their toes in wake of the Amarnath Yatra that will commence on July 1.

In a security review meeting on Thursday, DGP Dilbag Singh gave directions for elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct of Amarnath yatra.

The DGP said that adequate and effective deployments should be made on the ground to address any vulnerability. He directed the officers to fine tune these at sectoral level to augment an adequate response to any exigency.