Ultras escape from encounter site in Shopian, search operations launched

Our Correspondent

Srinagar April 12

Militants escaped after a brief gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

The gunfight erupted around 6.30 pm after a joint team of the Army, police and the CRPF launched a counter insurgency operation following inputs about the presence of militants in Chakoora village of Shopian district.

“An encounter has started in the Chakoora area of Shopian. The police and security forces are on the job. Further details will follow,” tweeted the Kashmir Police.

After initial exchange of fire, the militants, believed to be three in number, managed to escape from the area, but a search operation is underway, sources said.

On March 18, security forces had tracked down with militants in Pulwama but they managed to escape.

On February 28, two militants, including the one who was involved in the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, on February 26 morning in Pulwama’s Achan area, were killed by security forces in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area. One Army jawan was killed and another injured in the encounter.

Recently, security forces killed a terrorist in an encounter in Shahpur in Poonch district. "One terrorist killed and two others were injured in an operation conducted by the Army at Shahpur," officials had said. Earlier that the day, the Army had foiled a major infiltration bid in the Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC).