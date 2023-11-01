Ultras kill cop in Baramulla, 3rd attack in J&K in 3 days

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 31

A police official was killed by terrorists today in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The region is seeing an uptick in violence. This was the third targeted attack in J&K in the past three days. The police official lost his life in an attack that took place in the Wailoo-Kralpora area of Baramulla, a police official said.

“The injured police official succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom,” a police spokesman said.

The victim, identified as Head Constable Ghulam Muhammad Dar, a resident of Wailoo-Kralpora in Baramulla, was targeted by terrorists at his residence. Dar was shot and subsequently rushed to the sub-district hospital in Tangmarg. “His condition was critical and he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said. Dar was serving in the capacity of a Reader to the Deputy Superintendent, Srinagar, at the District Police Lines in Srinagar. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to nab the attackers.

On Sunday, a police official, Masroor Ahmad, was shot at and critically injured by terrorists at the Eidgah locality in Srinagar. He was operated upon and is recovering.

