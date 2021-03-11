Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 31

In yet another targeted killing, terrorists gunned down a 36-year-old woman teacher (hailing from Jammu) in a school in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Following the incident, Kashmiri Pandits, employed under the PM package, have threatened to undertake mass migration from the Valley if they are not relocated to safer places in the next 24 hours.

Rajni Bala, a Hindu resident of Samba in Jammu, was shot at around 10.35 am inside Gopalpora high school in Kulgam.

The police said Rajni Bala, a Hindu resident of Samba in Jammu, was shot at around 10.35 am inside Gopalpora high school in Kulgam. She succumbed to her injuries on way to the hospital. Sources said she was shot inside the school by militants, who appeared from a neighbouring orchard and shot her multiple times. The security forces have launched a massive manhunt to nab the attackers. Rajni and her husband Raj Kumar, appointed through SC/ST inter-district recruitment, were residing in a rented accommodation belonging to former MP Nazir Laway in Kulgam.

The killing has sparked a widespread condemnation with J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha saying the assailants will be given an "unforgettable response".

"Terrorist attack on a schoolteacher, Rajni Bala, is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathisers will be given unforgettable response for the dastardly attack," Sinha tweeted.

The incident has also been condemned by various political leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone and Altaf Bukhari.

Victim was from Samba