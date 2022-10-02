Ultras killed in Baramulla were local residents: Police

Srinagar, October 1

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, killed in an encounter in Baramulla district, have been identified, the police said on Saturday. They were Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora in Pulwama, and Aamir Hussain Bhat of Veshro in Shopian.

“As per police records, both of them were categorised terrorists and had recently joined terror ranks. Both were involved in criminal cases, including attacks on security men as well as civilians,” the police said.

The gunfight had taken place in Yedipora village on Friday after security men carried out a cordon-and-search operation based on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

Preliminary investigation and intelligence inputs revealed that the killed terrorists were tasked with attacking the Army (Agniveer) recruitment rally in Baramulla in order to derail the recruitment rally and demoralise the youth who are eager to join the mainstream.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, in Doda, an alleged drug peddler was detained. Vijay Kumar, alias Pandit, said to be a habitual drug peddler, was booked under provisions of illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

He has been lodged in the Bhaderwah district jail on the orders of the Jammu Divisional Commissioner. “The accused is a notorious peddler who has been active in the Chenab valley districts of Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar for many years. Several FIRs have been registered against him in Doda and nearby Ramban district under the NDPS Act,” he said.

Kumar’s detention will act as a deterrent for criminals and smugglers still at large, besides saving the lives of a number of youths, the spokesperson said.

“He was a serious threat to youngsters as he had been getting them involved in consuming and selling drugs. The police laid a trap and kept him under close surveillance and apprehended him on the basis of intelligence,” he added.

Kumar is the second peddler booked under the PIT NDPS Act in the district in the past two weeks, while 32 others have been taken into preventive custody. The police have also registered 36 FIRs against 40 peddlers in the district this year, the spokesperson added. — Agencies

Joined terror ranks recently