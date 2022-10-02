Ultras killed in Baramulla were local residents: Police

Srinagar, October 1
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, killed in an encounter in Baramulla district, have been identified, the police said on Saturday. They were Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora in Pulwama, and Aamir Hussain Bhat of Veshro in Shopian.
“As per police records, both of them were categorised terrorists and had recently joined terror ranks. Both were involved in criminal cases, including attacks on security men as well as civilians,” the police said.
The gunfight had taken place in Yedipora village on Friday after security men carried out a cordon-and-search operation based on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.
Preliminary investigation and intelligence inputs revealed that the killed terrorists were tasked with attacking the Army (Agniveer) recruitment rally in Baramulla in order to derail the recruitment rally and demoralise the youth who are eager to join the mainstream.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.
Meanwhile, in Doda, an alleged drug peddler was detained. Vijay Kumar, alias Pandit, said to be a habitual drug peddler, was booked under provisions of illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.
He has been lodged in the Bhaderwah district jail on the orders of the Jammu Divisional Commissioner. “The accused is a notorious peddler who has been active in the Chenab valley districts of Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar for many years. Several FIRs have been registered against him in Doda and nearby Ramban district under the NDPS Act,” he said.
Kumar’s detention will act as a deterrent for criminals and smugglers still at large, besides saving the lives of a number of youths, the spokesperson said.
“He was a serious threat to youngsters as he had been getting them involved in consuming and selling drugs. The police laid a trap and kept him under close surveillance and apprehended him on the basis of intelligence,” he added.
Kumar is the second peddler booked under the PIT NDPS Act in the district in the past two weeks, while 32 others have been taken into preventive custody. The police have also registered 36 FIRs against 40 peddlers in the district this year, the spokesperson added. — Agencies
Joined terror ranks recently
- According to the police, Yawar Shafi Bhat and Aamir Hussain Bhat, who were killed in Baramulla on Friday, had recently joined terror ranks.
- Both were involved in criminal cases, including attacks on security men and civilians.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive