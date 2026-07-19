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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / UN human rights agency voices concern over 'wave of unrest' in PoK

UN human rights agency voices concern over 'wave of unrest' in PoK

Calls for investigations into the killings of protesters as well as security personnel

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PTI
United Nations, Updated At : 01:40 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The United Nations human rights agency has voiced concern over the "wave of unrest" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling for investigations into the killings of protesters as well as security personnel.
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UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday appealed for calm in PoK amid the unrest ahead of regional elections scheduled for the end of the month, according to a statement issued in Geneva.

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The statement said that dozens of people, mostly protesters but also law enforcement personnel, have reportedly been killed since June ahead of the legislative assembly elections on July 27.

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The High Commissioner called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths linked to the unrest, involving both protesters and members of the security forces.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC)—the group spearheading the protests and comprising traders, transporters, students, lawyers, activists and others—has been banned under anti-terrorism laws for allegedly threatening public order and security.

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Several of the group's leaders have subsequently been arrested.

"The criminalisation of a civil society organisation and the imposition of strict restrictions on public gatherings raise serious concerns about violations of the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association," the statement said.

Turk said the detained JAAC leaders must have access to legal representation and their families, and that their rights to due process and a fair trial must be fully guaranteed.

Restrictions on internet access in the region are also a matter of concern, as they disproportionately limit the right to freedom of expression, including the freedom to seek, receive and impart information, at a time when tensions remain high.

"We urge the authorities to ensure full internet access throughout the territory," the statement said, adding that Turk has called for meaningful and inclusive political dialogue to address the underlying issues and grievances of the local population.

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