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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'Unacceptable interference': Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Oppose J&K Waqf Board's uniform Friday sermons

'Unacceptable interference': Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Oppose J&K Waqf Board's uniform Friday sermons

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema says body must stick to administrative role

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:06 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Peoples Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed 'strong concern' over the decision. File photo
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Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board’s plan to introduce uniform Friday sermon themes across mosques and religious institutions affiliated with the Board has triggered a massive row in Valley, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah terming it “unacceptable attempt by the BJP to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims.”

The Board is headed by senior Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Darakshan Andrabi.

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Andrabi last week said following a meeting of clerics and religious scholars, the Board has decided to form a committee that would finalise common themes for sermons across mosques and shrines on Fridays and other religious occasions.

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Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said: “This is an unacceptable attempt by the BJP to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims and will not be accepted under any circumstances.”

“The BJP appointed Chairperson must immediately halt this misplaced attempt to please her masters,” he wrote on X.

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Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed “strong concern” over the decision, calling it interference in the religious practices of Muslims.

She said that Friday sermons are “primarily shaped by the issues and circumstances confronting a particular region or locality”.

“Imposing a uniform template on these sermons, she said, disregards the diversity of local realities and the role of religious scholars in guiding their communities,” Mufti said, while demanding that the Waqf Board should be handed over to the elected government.

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a conglomerate of Islamic organisations in Jammu and Kashmir headed by chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said it has “taken serious note of reports for uniform sermon by Waqf Board to be delivered in mosques on Fridays.”

The body said: “Even the suggestion that a statutory body could determine or regulate what is to be preached from the Mimbar(pulpit) is ridiculous, and will never be accepted by the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The MMU asked the Waqf Board to “remain within its administrative responsibility of management, maintenance and protection of the Waqf properties entrusted to it, rather than come up with such a devious agenda and unnecessary controversy.”

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