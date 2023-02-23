Unattended bag in Udhampur triggers panic

Jammu, February 22
An unattended packet found lying at the bus stand in Udhampur created panic among people on Wednesday morning. The traffic was briefly suspended in the area after the packet was found at the Tiger Hill bus stand. A bomb disposal team along with a dog squad was immediately summoned to the area.
Senior police officials were informed about the suspicious packet. Officials said it was left behind by some passenger. “Nothing suspicious was found in the bag,” an official informed. The traffic was restored later. The Army and the police asked the people not to be panicked.
The security forces have been on a high alert in the wake of increased terror activities in Jammu division.
