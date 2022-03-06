Unattended box creates panic in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, March 5

A box that inadvertently fell from a bicycle created panic in Mirza Kamil Chowk, Hawal, Srinagar, today. A police team rushed to the spot and called a bomb disposal squad to verify it. After taking all precautions, the police said the box had nothing dangerous.

Later, police personnel checked CCTV footage. The police found that the box had fallen from a bicycle. The cyclist, who had passed through the road a few minutes ago, was unaware of it. According to the police, the cyclist resides in an adjacent locality. —