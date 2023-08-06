 Under house arrest, alleges PDP chief : The Tribune India

  J & K
Under house arrest, alleges PDP chief

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti alleged that she, along with other leaders, had been put under house arrest in Srinagar on the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Saturday. - File photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 5

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti alleged that she, along with other leaders, had been put under house arrest in Srinagar on the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Saturday. In a tweet, she said, “This (house arrest) comes after a midnight crackdown wherein scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations.”

‘Disempowering people’

Aug 5 is a sad reminder of the disempowerment of the people of J&K. Sajad Lone, People’s Conference Chief

“Giant hoardings calling upon the Kashmiris to celebrate the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar. Whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people,” she stated. The party was also reportedly denied permission to hold a seminar against the abrogation of Article 370.

People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone said, “August 5 is a sad reminder of the disempowerment of the people of J&K. The belittling of institutions, individuals and the people of J&K continues. For those patting their own backs and believing in their own fiction — don’t mistake fear for consent.”

In Jammu, the Congress said J&K needed a Governor and not an L-G. “It is surprising that the Central Government has not been able to hold Assembly elections in the UT,” said Raman Bhalla, working president of the party’s UT unit.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was in Jammu, said the Central Government had done justice to the population of J&K who faced discrimination due to Article 370. “Vested interests used this Article for their own benefits for decades,” said Singh.

#Article 370 #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar

