Undeterred by earthquake, doctors continued surgery

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, March 23

When the whole of Kashmir ran for their lives during the earthquake, a group of doctors showed incredible bravery to continue with the surgery of a pregnant woman despite the building trembling around them. A senior gynecologist, Dr Shabeena Shah, at Sub-District Hospital, Bijbehara, Anantnag, was in the midst of removing the baby from the patient’s womb when an earthquake struck Kashmir at 10:20 pm on Tuesday. “We saw the whole building shaking and the Turkey earthquake came to our mind. We panicked but calmed our nerves for the safety of the patient,” Shah told The Tribune. “I could not think of abandoning the patient and her baby. Patient’s abdomen was open and the baby was in distress so I told everyone to calm down to save the patient,” Shah said.

Emergency physician Dr Naseer Tak said the hospital building was declared unsafe a few years ago. “We were worried but decided to stay back with the patient,” Tak said. Had Tak not been unwell, no one could have recorded the surgery. They recorded the surgery, originally to show their night duties despite him being unwell, but captured the earthquake instead. The video has gone viral.

Health official Dr Mir Mushtaq lauded the efforts of the team.