'Unfortunate': Farooq Abdullah slams talks of Noble for Pak PM, Asim Munir amid US-Iran peace talks

National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah on Friday said it is “unfortunate” that someone is demanding a Nobel Peace Prize for brokering peace between the US and Iran, asserting that the cause of humanity is much bigger.

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He was asked about the calls within Pakistan for the Nobel Peace Prize for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Gen Asif Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

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“One doesn’t work for the Nobel Prize, one works for humanity. Those who demand the Nobel Prize, (it is) unfortunate. There is a better cause than the Nobel Prize. (It is) the cause of humanity,” Abdullah told reporters after offering Friday congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine here.

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Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said humanity suffers due to wars, “and it is humanity that must be saved”.

He expressed hope for the war ending and the peace prevailing in the region.

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“We should be grateful to God that the war stopped. May the wars stop totally and there be peace in the world so that we all can benefit from that,” he added.