Union Home Ministry constitutes committee to safeguard land, jobs in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, January 3

The Union Home Ministry has constituted a high-powered committee to discuss land and employment safeguards for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The committee will be headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

“It has been decided to constitute a high-powered committee (HPC) under the chairmanship of Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, for the Union Territory of Ladakh,” reads the Home Ministry order.

The committee has been set up to discuss measures to protect Ladakh's unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance.

The committee will also discuss measures to ensure protection of land and employment for the people of Ladakh, the order states.

The committee will discuss measures for inclusive development, employment generation in the region, and empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh and Kargil.

The 17-member committee has Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chairmen of Leh and Kargil Hill councils, representatives of apex body Leh, Kargil Democratic Alliance and nominee officials of the Home ministry as its members.

“We are happy that the central government has set up a committee to look into our demands and grievances. It is a good beginning,” Konchok Stanzin, councillor from Chushul in Ladakh, said.

“We expect positive results for the protection of land, jobs, and economic activities of our people,” Stanzin said.

There has been an increasing resentment among the people of Ladakh who are seeking constitutional safeguards for jobs and land after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated J&K into Union territories.

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) passed two resolutions last year seeking safeguarding for land, jobs, culture, and statehood in view of its strategic importance and the unique geography and culture of the region.

"In view of the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution, the protections provided by these articles, regarding land, culture, jobs, and ecology are no more there. And hence, it has been unanimously agreed across all strata of Ladakh that only the 6th Schedule can ensure the due protection of the land, jobs, culture and ecology of Ladakh,” reads the resolution.