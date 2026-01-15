DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Union Home secy chairs high-level security review meeting in Jammu

Union Home secy chairs high-level security review meeting in Jammu

Anti-terror operations, drone intrusions dominate discussion

Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Security personnel keep vigil during security checks ahead of Republic Day in Srinagar. PTI
Counter-terror measures and development initiatives in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir dominated discussions at a high-level security review meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in Jammu on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Border Security Force Director General Praveen Kumar, Central Reserve Police Force chief GP Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, along with senior officers of paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies and the civil administration.

The Union Home Secretary, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, reviewed the overall security situation in the region, particularly in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations and ongoing counter-terror operations in the hilly and mountainous districts of the Jammu region.

Sources said senior security officials briefed the Home Secretary about the presence of terrorists in deep forest areas of the Jammu division and the operations underway to neutralise them. He was also apprised of ongoing anti-terror operations in Kathua, Doda and Udhampur districts.

The recent spurt in drone intrusions in Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and other areas also figured prominently in the discussions. Officials informed the Home Secretary that effective counter-measures have been put in place to tackle drone activity and thwart infiltration attempts from across the Pakistan border, particularly during the foggy winter season.

Intelligence officials also discussed the modus operandi behind recent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) intrusions from across the border. The issue of terrorist presence at launch pads on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control and the International Border was also deliberated upon.

The Home Secretary directed security forces to maintain heightened vigilance and hold regular coordination meetings to ensure timely sharing of actionable intelligence.

The meeting follows a high-level review chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on January 8, during which he directed security agencies to pursue counter-terror operations against terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode.

Shah had also instructed all security agencies to remain alert and work in close coordination to sustain the security gains achieved after the abrogation of Article 370 and to realise the goal of a “terror-free Jammu and Kashmir” at the earliest, assuring full support and resources from the Centre.

