Union Minister listens to grievances at public darbar in Udhampur

He was addressing a public darbar at Tikri in Udhampur, where he interacted with Panchayati Raj Institution representatives, public delegations and local residents and listened to their grievances and demands.

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The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, senior district officers and representatives of various departments. Several issues were resolved on the spot, while directions were issued for the prompt redressal of other grievances raised by the public.

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Addressing concerns related to sanitation and sewage management, the Minister announced that Rs 9 crore had been earmarked exclusively for sewage maintenance in Udhampur, while Rs 4 crore had been allocated for rejuvenation works.

He said additional funds would be sanctioned after assessing the extent of damage and ground requirements, with the objective of finding a long-term solution to the city's sewage problems.

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Highlighting the ongoing Aangan Milan Seva programme, Dr Singh said the initiative aims to strengthen community participation at Anganwadi centres and connect families with services related to maternal and child health, nutrition and welfare schemes.

The programme, being organised from September 25 to October 7, also provides an opportunity to recognise the contributions of Anganwadi and ASHA workers while encouraging greater involvement of parents and the community in activities concerning children and families.

Senior officers from departments including the Public Works Department (PWD) and PMGSY assured that the issues raised by the public would be examined and necessary action taken for their early resolution.

Among the grievances highlighted during the Public Darbar were issues related to mobile connectivity, water supply and installation of water pumps. The Minister directed the concerned departments to examine these matters and take appropriate measures for their resolution.