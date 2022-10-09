Union ministers to take stock of schemes for SCs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar and his Ministers of State will make frequent visits to J&K to take stock of the implementation of the welfare schemes relating to the scheduled castes (SCs).

This arrangement by the government comes after a three-day visit to the UT by Union Home Minister Amit Shah this week.

The buzz on Assembly polls in J&K following formalisation of electoral rolls following the delimitation has gained momentum after Shah’s visit.