Union ministers to take stock of schemes for SCs

New Delhi, October 8
Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar and his Ministers of State will make frequent visits to J&K to take stock of the implementation of the welfare schemes relating to the scheduled castes (SCs).
This arrangement by the government comes after a three-day visit to the UT by Union Home Minister Amit Shah this week.
The buzz on Assembly polls in J&K following formalisation of electoral rolls following the delimitation has gained momentum after Shah’s visit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch
First such initiative by Air Force since Independence
Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna
Part of 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF I Indigenous LC...