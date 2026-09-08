University of Jammu expanding academic horizons under NEP, says V-C Rai

Ahead of the 58th Foundation Day celebrations of the University of Jammu, Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai on Monday outlined the institution’s academic, research and expansion roadmap, saying the university is steadily moving towards a model that combines academic excellence with innovation, skill development and cultural rootedness.

Addressing the media during a curtain raiser event, Prof Rai said Foundation Day was not merely an occasion to celebrate the university’s past achievements but also an opportunity to reflect on its future direction.

Advertisement

“The University must prepare students for the future while keeping them connected with their culture, society and roots. Our effort is to create an institution where students not only earn degrees but also innovate, participate, create and grow,” he said.

Advertisement

Prof Rai said the NAAC A++ accredited university, ranked 51st in the University category and 21st among State Public Universities in the NIRF rankings, has been expanding its academic portfolio in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

For the first time, the university has introduced five-year integrated programmes across disciplines with a total intake capacity of 500 students during the current academic session.

Advertisement

Highlighting growing student interest, the Vice Chancellor said admissions have nearly doubled, rising from around 1,400 last year to more than 2,800 this year.

“The increase reflects the growing relevance of our academic offerings and the confidence students have in the institution,” he said.

Prof Rai said several new doctoral, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have been introduced in recent years. These include PhD programmes in Physical Education, Rural Studies, Journalism and Mass Communication, Engineering and Technology, and Philosophy.

The university has also launched programmes in Disaster Management, Data Science, Political Science, Sociology, Physical Education and Sports, Library and Information Science, and Teacher Education.

The Vice Chancellor said the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Kathua Campus, has introduced BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the current academic session. The Academic Council has also approved the launch of BTech in Robotics and Automation from the next academic year.

He said the university would continue to focus on research, innovation, industry linkages and multidisciplinary learning to equip students for emerging opportunities in a rapidly changing world.