Unprecedented power crisis in J&K, claims Congress

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 27

The Congress has taken on the Jammu and Kashmir administration for, what it called, the “unprecedented” power crisis in UT and urged the authorities to take immediate steps to improve the situation.

“The present power situation is unprecedented. The J&K administration is able to meet only 50 per cent of the power demand of UT,” Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told the media here today.

He further said, “The situation is worse in villages where power cuts stretch up to 14 hours every day, affecting the water supply.”

The Congress also demanded withdrawal of water tax in rural areas, besides seeking amnesty for domestic power consumers and rectifying the “faulty” power billing system.

Meanwhile, Federation of Hotels, Restaurants, Industry and Commerce, Jammu region, president Rakesh Wazir said Katra, which is the base for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, had also been reeling under long power cuts.

“Katra never faced outages as it is the main source of revenue in J&K. But of late, even Katra has not been spared. This speaks of the state of affairs in UT,” added Wazir.