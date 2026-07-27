Unsafe schools in Jammu to remain closed until repairs are completed

The Jammu divisional administration has decided that school buildings damaged during the recent floods will remain closed until they are repaired and declared safe for use.

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Chairing a review meeting on the impact of recent rains that triggered floods and landslides across the Jammu region, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar stressed the need to strengthen flood protection measures and ensure public safety.

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He directed that all school buildings found unsafe or damaged should remain locked until repair works are completed, keeping in view the safety of students.

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The Divisional Commissioner reviewed rain-related damage across all districts of the Jammu division and assessed the progress of restoration and relief operations.

All Chief Education Officers (CEOs) were instructed to take timely decisions on declaring holidays in schools during spells of heavy rainfall to ensure students’ safety.

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Ramesh Kumar also directed the Managing Director of JPDCL to complete restoration of damaged power infrastructure on priority so that electricity supply in affected areas is normalised at the earliest.

Reviewing relief measures, the Divisional Commissioner assessed the status of ex gratia disbursement to affected families and directed Deputy Commissioners to expedite the process to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out.

The meeting also reviewed the status of power and water supply in affected areas. With more rainfall forecast for July 29 and 30, Deputy Commissioners were asked to stock essential commodities, including foodgrains, LPG cylinders and other daily-use items, well in advance to avoid disruptions.

The Health Department was directed to maintain adequate stocks of medicines in vulnerable areas and deploy sufficient medical staff to meet any emergency.

Officials of the Power and Jal Shakti departments briefed the meeting on the status of water supply schemes, pumping stations, tube wells and dug wells, and were instructed to restore affected facilities on priority.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed that roads blocked by landslides, shooting stones or damage be reopened on a war footing. Departments concerned were instructed to undertake immediate repair and desilting of drains and water channels to prevent waterlogging during further rainfall.

Chief Agriculture Officers were asked to assess crop losses suffered by farmers and submit reports at the earliest to facilitate assistance.

The Divisional Commissioner also sought district-wise assessments of damage to roads and other public infrastructure, along with updated reports on ex gratia relief distribution.

Concluding the meeting, he directed officials to keep a constant watch on water levels in rivers, streams and nallahs and ensure timely public alerts in case of any emergency.

He assured that the administration is fully prepared to deal with any weather-related contingency and appealed to the public to cooperate with district authorities and follow official advisories.