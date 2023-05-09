Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir, schools closed

Jammu, May 8
Unseasonal snowfall and rain in parts of Kashmir brought back the winter-like conditions in the valley. Schools in the mountainous region were shut on Monday. People were also advised not to venture out near rivers and nullahs in these districts.
Respective district administrations in Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda ordered closure of schools due to the heavy snow and rain. Meanwhile, two vehicles were buried under snow avalanches at Panimath area on the Zoji La Pass on Srinagar-Ladakh highway on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army
Rules out bias in rehab by security forces
National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu
Sources do not divulge details
Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships
Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...