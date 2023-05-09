Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir, schools closed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 8

Unseasonal snowfall and rain in parts of Kashmir brought back the winter-like conditions in the valley. Schools in the mountainous region were shut on Monday. People were also advised not to venture out near rivers and nullahs in these districts.

Respective district administrations in Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda ordered closure of schools due to the heavy snow and rain. Meanwhile, two vehicles were buried under snow avalanches at Panimath area on the Zoji La Pass on Srinagar-Ladakh highway on Monday.