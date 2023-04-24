UP man held for abetting suicide

PTI

Jammu, April 23

The police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of an 18-year-old girl in Samba district. The girl, a resident of Hardhoi district of Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging at her rented accommodation in the Bari Brahmana area on Wednesday, SSP Benam Tosh said.

The police’s inquest proceedings led to the arrest of Sahil Wilson, who hailed from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Further investigation in the case is underway.