UP man shot at by militants in Pulwama district

PTI

Srinagar, March 19

Militants shot at and injured a non-local carpenter in Pulwama district on Saturday. The injured, Mohammad Akram (40), sustained a bullet injury at around 9.10 pm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to SMHS Hospital here, an official said. Akram hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. He stays at Arihal, the official added.

Meanwhile, terrorists hurled grenades at two CRPF camps in Shopian and Pulwama districts, injuring two personnel, a police official said.

The first attack took place at about 8.10 pm at Babapora in Zainapora area of Shopian, a police official said. The second blast took place at at Nowdal in Tral area of Pulwama district. It left a CRPF trooper injured in the explosion. A hunt has been launched for the assailants. —