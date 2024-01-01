Up to Rs 12.5 lakh announced for info on terror activities in J&K

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 31

In the wake of rising terror activities across Jammu and Kashmir, the police have announced cash rewards and also issued a list of senior police officials, urging people to contact them to provide information on terrorists, trans-border tunnel, drones and other terror activities.

A statement issued by the J&K Police mentioned that people can share such information with district SSPs. The identity of the person will be kept secret.

The cash rewards range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh depending on the nature of the information. Rs 5 lakh has been announced for information on trans-border tunnels used by terrorists for transporting explosives and contraband consignments.

Rs 3 lakh will be given to one who sights a drone flown from across the border to drop narcotics and explosive material which leads to recovery of the same. Similiar amount will be given if someone provides actionable intelligence about a person connected with receiving drones, deliveries or transporting arms to hinterland or Punjab.

Rs 2 lakh will be given for giving information about persons in communication with terrorists or handlers from across the border or with any agent within J&K. Rs 1 lakh has been announced for those who give information about people in mosques, madrassas, schools or colleges who are encouraging, inducing and inciting people to join terrorism or to pick up guns.

Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh has been announced for giving information about the presence of terrorists, resulting in successful operation leading to arrest or combat. The reward will be provided as per the category of terrorists about whom the information is provided. There are three categories of terrorists, including A, B and C.

The police are facing criticism from people in different districts of the UT due to the increased terror incidents which are not detected by the intelligence unit of the police.

There are apprehensions that many terrorists have been sneaking in through the Line of Control and the international border without getting detected by the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) and have been committing terror acts in hinterland in the jurisdiction of J&K police.

Many Pakistan-trained terrorists have been killed in Rajouri and Poonch district of Jammu division this year, which suggests that they were able to enter the Indian territory from the LoC in these twin districts. Smuggling of narcotics and arms also increased through drones during the year.

