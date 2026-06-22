Up vigil on Pathankot-Jammu NH for Amarnath Yatra: DIG to police officials

In view of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, Jammu Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil has instructed police officials to strengthen vigil along the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway and at the border points.

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Samba is located along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan where the border is guarded by the BSF. However, the police also keeps a close vigil at the border points and adjoining areas.

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While reviewing the border protection grid, DIG Jammu directed all officials to intensify cordon and search operations, strengthen ‘naka’ checking on the NH and border points, and launch an intensive drive for the verification of tenants, and suspects without valid IDs. He also stressed regular firing practice, map-reading and mock drills with other security agencies, including drills on railway tracks and stations.

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The DIG further emphasised strict implementation of standard operating procedures for village defence guards, measures to counter drones and tunnels. He also emphasised upon synergy with CAPFs and sister agencies and round-the-clock alertness during the yatra to ensure its safe and secure conduct.

Reasi SSP reviews Vaishno Devi security grid

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Meanwhile in a move to ensure the security and safety for pilgrims, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Reasi, Mukund Tibrewal, on Sunday conducted a comprehensive on-foot security assessment of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track and the Bhawan area.

Accompanied by a team of officials, including SP Katra Kameshwar Puri, and officials from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) among others, the SSP personally reviewed the entire security grid along the pilgrimage route.

During the visit, he closely inspected various ingress points and assessed the effectiveness of pilgrim screening, frisking procedures and the operational readiness of baggage scanning systems. He also reviewed the deployment and alertness of security personnel at key locations along the track.

The SSP visited the Sanjichhat area and conducted a security audit of the helipad and its surrounding perimeter to ensure the safety and security of helicopter operations. He further inspected the accommodation facilities of security personnel deployed at the Bhawan and along the yatra track, interacted with the jawans and reviewed their living conditions and welfare arrangements.

The SSP stressed upon all deployed personnel to maintain the highest level of vigilance in view of the increased pilgrim influx during the summer vacation. He further emphasised the need for regular and effective patrolling along the yatra route, particularly during odd hours, to maintain a strong deterrent against any nefarious designs of anti-national elements.