Upload central schemes’ info on portal: Leh DC to officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 5

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve chaired a meeting to discuss the saturation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and status of activities in ‘vibrant villages’ on Tuesday.

The DC directed all officers to promptly provide the latest information for uploading onto the district portal. Stressing the need for regular updates, he requested monthly information from various departments to be submitted to the DC office.

To promote grassroots activities, he directed all departments to organise at least one activity per month in every village. Besides, he directed Tourism Department to submit proposals for any festival to be organised up to the month of April to the DC office.

Acknowledging the significance of financial progress, DC directed the Lead Bank Manager to take weekly updates on achievements in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

#Jammu #Leh