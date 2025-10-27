DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Uproar in J-K Assembly over AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s detention under PSA

Uproar in J-K Assembly over AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s detention under PSA

A tiff between NC MLA Sajjad Shaheen and BJP MLA R S Pathania led to the chaos

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:59 PM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik. File
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed bedlam over the issue of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Advertisement

NC MLA from Banihal, Sajjad Shaheen, demanded a one-hour discussion on the Doda MLA’s detention last month under the stringent act.

Advertisement

However, BJP MLA from Udhampur East, R S Pathania, said invoking PSA was a district magistrate’s prerogative.

Advertisement

This led to an uproar from many members from the treasury benches, and the lone Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA from Langate, Sheikh Khursheed. The members were up on their seats.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rose from his chair, directing the members to take their seats.

Advertisement

Independent MLA from Shopian, Shabir Kullay, protested and tried to enter the well of the House.

However, the Speaker said nobody would enter the well, asking the members to keep the decorum of the House.

“Let him (Pathania) speak even if you don’t like what he says,” the Speaker added, and allowed the BJP MLA to continue.

Pathania said an issue that was pending adjudication before the court of law could not be discussed in the House.

Responding to this, NC MLA from Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, asked, “Will this state be run by DCs?”

A person can be booked under the PSA with an administrative order passed either by the divisional commissioner (DC) or the district magistrate (DM).

“If Malik had done something anti-national, we never supported it and will never support. (But), can a DC send anyone to jail? Today, it is Malik; tomorrow, it can be anybody. It can be you. This House is supreme. We can discuss the issue,” Gurezi said.

He also demanded that a committee be formed to probe whether Malik warranted the detention.

People’s Conference (PC) MLA from Handwara, Sajad Lone, called PSA a “black law”.

“PSA against Malik is unjustified,” Lone added.

Amidst the din, Speaker Rather said if anything was pending before the court of law, “it cannot be allowed (to be discussed) in the House”.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act is a preventive detention law that allows the state government to detain a person for up to two years without a trial.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts