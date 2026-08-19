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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / US Ambassador Sergio Gor to visit Kashmir today, likely to meet L-G, CM

US Ambassador Sergio Gor to visit Kashmir today, likely to meet L-G, CM

Will stay overnight in Srinagar before departing on Thursday

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India. FILE
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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is expected to arrive in Kashmir on Wednesday, marking his first visit to the Valley since assuming charge as the US envoy to India earlier this year. Gor formally assumed office in January 2026.
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Officials in Srinagar said Gor is likely to arrive in the Valley on Wednesday and stay overnight in Srinagar before departing on Thursday.

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During his visit, Gor is expected to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, sources said.

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The agenda of the visit has not been officially disclosed. However, sources said the visit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation and furthering India-US bilateral ties.

Since taking charge, Gor has been engaged in efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between India and the US, with defence, trade, technology and other strategic areas forming part of his broader diplomatic agenda.

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Visits by foreign diplomats to Kashmir are not new. Several envoys, including US diplomats, have visited the Valley in the past.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Centre facilitated a visit by a group of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir. The then US Ambassador Kenneth Juster was also part of the delegation.

In 2024, a US diplomatic delegation met several political leaders in Kashmir ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which were held after a gap of several years.

US diplomats have also visited J&K in earlier years and held meetings with political and separatist leaders in the Valley.

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